M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Shares of CRL opened at $200.68 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

