M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $361.59 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.12 and a 200 day moving average of $383.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

