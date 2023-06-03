M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 828,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $956,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant



Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading

