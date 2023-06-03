M&T Bank Corp Purchases 821 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $303.19 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

