M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,432 shares of company stock valued at $273,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

