M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,668 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.