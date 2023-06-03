M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,181 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane Cuts Dividend

NYSE CR opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

