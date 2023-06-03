M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $258.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.60 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

