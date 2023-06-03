Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Murphy USA by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 63,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Murphy USA by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Trading Up 3.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

NYSE MUSA opened at $289.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

