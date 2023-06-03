National Bank Financial Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

