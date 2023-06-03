National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Transat A.T. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$4.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.50 million.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

