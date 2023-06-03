National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on NA. CSFB decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.86.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.84. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.