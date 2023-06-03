National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

