NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $116.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NTES opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after acquiring an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,630,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after buying an additional 233,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

