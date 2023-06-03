Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings Sells 26,012 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.