New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 14.1 %
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.71.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.