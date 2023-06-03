New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 4.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 329,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,506,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Specifically, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

