New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $10,636,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

