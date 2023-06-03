New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 6,272 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

OSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.