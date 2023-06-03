New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 848 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spire by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.