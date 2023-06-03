New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $533,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $270.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

