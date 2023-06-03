New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after buying an additional 150,420 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $83,653 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 6.7 %

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:PFS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

