New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ducommun worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $530.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

