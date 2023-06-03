New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $1,447,591. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

