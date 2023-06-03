Nicholas Mills Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,195.75).
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
LON HSP opened at GBX 388.50 ($4.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of £126.38 million, a P/E ratio of 310.80 and a beta of 0.98. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 594 ($7.34).
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
