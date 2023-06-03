Nicholas Mills Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,195.75).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

LON HSP opened at GBX 388.50 ($4.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of £126.38 million, a P/E ratio of 310.80 and a beta of 0.98. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 305.55 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 594 ($7.34).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

