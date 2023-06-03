nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 37,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 277,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. CL King initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

nLIGHT Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

