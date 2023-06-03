Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $16.54. Nordstrom shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 5,142,224 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 44.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,711,000 after acquiring an additional 454,762 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

