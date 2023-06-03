Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. Analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

