Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $225,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

NU stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

