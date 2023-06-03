Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.20

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 89333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.
Nuvalent Stock Up 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 95,511 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
