Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.20

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 89333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $52,787.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,132 shares of company stock worth $628,949. Company insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 95,511 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

