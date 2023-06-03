NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
