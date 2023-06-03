NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

