Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 355,831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Omnicell by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

