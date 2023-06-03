Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

