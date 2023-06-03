Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oncotelic Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Oncotelic Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. It also develops OT-101 for various cancers and COVID-19, Artemisinin for COVID-19 and AI technologies for clinical development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

