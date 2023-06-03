OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 22,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 276,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $56.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at $20,042,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 737,071 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 342,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 313,875 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

