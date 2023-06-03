Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.