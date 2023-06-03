Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

