Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.33% of Owens Corning worth $106,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Owens Corning by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 678,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

