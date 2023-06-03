Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.86 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.562963 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

