Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $293.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.32 and its 200 day moving average is $301.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.