Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 72,339 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.