Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 129,380 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.