Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,800 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,285 shares of company stock worth $75,237. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

