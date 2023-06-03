PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $925,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,872,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $925,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,872,410.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,361 shares of company stock worth $4,247,991. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

