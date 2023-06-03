Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 149,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

NYSE PAG opened at $146.36 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

