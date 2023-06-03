Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $58.53 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

