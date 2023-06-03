Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 7,500 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,540,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

SLNO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.17. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $167,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

