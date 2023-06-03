Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,144 shares of company stock worth $87,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

