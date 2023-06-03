PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
