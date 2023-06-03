Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 80,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 409,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phreesia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Phreesia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

